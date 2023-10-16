Permian Resources Corp [PR] gain 59.24% so far this year. What now?

Permian Resources Corp [NYSE: PR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.63% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.18%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Permian Resources Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) announced today that it will report third quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern). Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing (888) 259-6580 (Conference ID: 67608519) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.permianres.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by phone at (877) 674-7070 (Passcode: 608519) for a 14-day period following the call.

Over the last 12 months, PR stock rose by 68.00%. The one-year Permian Resources Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.77. The average equity rating for PR stock is currently 1.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.19 billion, with 288.53 million shares outstanding and 265.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.35M shares, PR stock reached a trading volume of 9632792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Permian Resources Corp [PR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $16.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corp is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

PR Stock Performance Analysis:

Permian Resources Corp [PR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.18. With this latest performance, PR shares gained by 7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for Permian Resources Corp [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.43, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Permian Resources Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Permian Resources Corp [PR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.15 and a Gross Margin at +58.64. Permian Resources Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.17.

Return on Total Capital for PR is now 19.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Permian Resources Corp [PR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.34. Additionally, PR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Permian Resources Corp [PR] managed to generate an average of $2,362,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Permian Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

PR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corp go to 6.00%.

Permian Resources Corp [PR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.