Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] moved down -3.77: Why It’s Important

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] loss -3.77% on the last trading session, reaching $4.85 price per share at the time. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Peloton to Extend Reach of TCS New York City Marathon as New York Road Runners’ New Strategic Partner.

First-of-its-kind scenic running content on Peloton to bring New York’s most iconic event to runners around the world.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Several Peloton instructors to run this year’s TCS New York City Marathon on November 5.

Peloton Interactive Inc represents 338.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.73 billion with the latest information. PTON stock price has been found in the range of $4.81 to $5.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.36M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 10356912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $8.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.43 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.92, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.37 and a Gross Margin at +30.52. Peloton Interactive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -847.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.12.

Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.