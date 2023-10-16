PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] Revenue clocked in at $28.16 billion, down -21.72% YTD: What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PYPL] price plunged by -1.07 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM that PayPal, Venmo Credit and Debit Cards Now Available to Add in Apple Wallet.

Customers can continue earning their cashback and rewards while using Apple Pay to make payments with their PayPal or Venmo credit and debit cards in-store, online or in their favorite apps.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced today that customers now have the option to add their eligible PayPal and Venmo credit or debit cards to Apple Wallet, and begin making payments with a simple tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch. PayPal and Venmo credit or debit card holders can make payments quickly and securely in-store, online or on their favorite apps using Apple Pay — and can still earn the same cashback and rewards that they love on their eligible purchases.

A sum of 12036069 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.06M shares. PayPal Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $56.88 and dropped to a low of $55.53 until finishing in the latest session at $55.75.

The one-year PYPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.86. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $86.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -13.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.69 for PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.60, while it was recorded at 57.17 for the last single week of trading, and 69.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PYPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc go to 17.91%.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.