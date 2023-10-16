Opgen Inc [OPGN] Stock trading around $0.82 per share: What’s Next?

Opgen Inc [NASDAQ: OPGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 100.98%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM that OpGen Enters Into Warrant Inducement Transaction for up to $11.2 Million in Gross Proceeds.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor in connection with the transaction.

Over the last 12 months, OPGN stock dropped by -80.43%. The one-year Opgen Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.67. The average equity rating for OPGN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.32 million, with 8.90 million shares outstanding and 8.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, OPGN stock reached a trading volume of 16207284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Opgen Inc [OPGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPGN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPGN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Opgen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opgen Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

OPGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opgen Inc [OPGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 100.98. With this latest performance, OPGN shares gained by 288.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.43 for Opgen Inc [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2945, while it was recorded at 0.5571 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9630 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opgen Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opgen Inc [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -852.18 and a Gross Margin at -31.32. Opgen Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1429.96.

Return on Total Capital for OPGN is now -50.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opgen Inc [OPGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.66. Additionally, OPGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opgen Inc [OPGN] managed to generate an average of -$372,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Opgen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

Opgen Inc [OPGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OPGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OPGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.