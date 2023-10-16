NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] is 211.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] loss -3.16% on the last trading session, reaching $454.61 price per share at the time. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Infosys and NVIDIA Collaborate to Help World’s Enterprises Boost Productivity with Generative AI.

Expanded collaboration to provide expertise and technology needed to drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions across industries.

New Centre of Excellence will train 50,000 Infosys employees on NVIDIA AI technology.

NVIDIA Corp represents 2.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1122.89 billion with the latest information. NVDA stock price has been found in the range of $452.80 to $471.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 49.76M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 47350583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $654.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 14.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 108.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.37.

Trading performance analysis for NVDA stock

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 295.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 449.02, while it was recorded at 460.57 for the last single week of trading, and 335.95 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.79.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corp go to 78.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.