NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] is -34.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] price surged by 2.81 percent to reach at $1.49. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM that NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.4675 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on Nov. 24, 2023.

NextEra Energy, Inc.NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America’s largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune’s 2023 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World” and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

A sum of 22317080 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.15M shares. NextEra Energy Inc shares reached a high of $55.25 and dropped to a low of $53.50 until finishing in the latest session at $54.49.

The one-year NEE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.73. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $87.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.46. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -21.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.10 for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.88, while it was recorded at 52.39 for the last single week of trading, and 72.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 8.80%.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.