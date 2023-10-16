Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] Revenue clocked in at $1.42 billion, down -55.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Medical Properties Trust Inc [NYSE: MPW] price plunged by -6.06 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Medical Properties Trust Closes Sale of Remaining Australia Facilities.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced the closing of the sale of its four remaining Australian facilities to HMC Capital at a 5.7% cash cap rate for around AUD$470 million (approximately $305 million), which will be used to reduce the balance of MPT’s revolving credit facility and to increase cash availability. The Company has also repurchased since the end of the second quarter, in a series of open market transactions, approximately £50 million of its 2.550% Unsecured Notes due in December 2023 at a repurchase yield averaging almost 13%. Following these actions, MPT maintains approximately $950 million of immediate liquidity, which is sufficient to address all remaining 2023 and 2024 debt maturities before considering anticipated dividend savings and expected proceeds from the sale of three Connecticut facilities leased to Prospect.

A sum of 14078847 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.81M shares. Medical Properties Trust Inc shares reached a high of $5.32 and dropped to a low of $4.95 until finishing in the latest session at $4.96.

The one-year MPW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.49. The average equity rating for MPW stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89.

MPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -24.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.34 for Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 9.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medical Properties Trust Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.46. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.40.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 5.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.70. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] managed to generate an average of $7,571,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

MPW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc go to -9.40%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MPW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MPW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.