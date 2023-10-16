Market cap of FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] reaches 7.40M – now what?

FOXO Technologies Inc [AMEX: FOXO] gained 8.47% or 0.01 points to close at $0.12 with a heavy trading volume of 89238053 shares. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that FOXO Technologies Announces Issue Notification from USPTO for a Patent Leveraging Machine Learning Approaches to Enable the Commercialization of Epigenetic Biomarkers.

Builds on Notices of Allowance Previously Issued by the USPTO for Two Related Patents Leveraging the Same Approaches.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”), a leader in the field of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology, today announced that the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has provided an Issue Notification for a key patent utilizing a machine learning model trained to determine a biochemical state and/or medical condition using DNA epigenetic data to enable the commercialization of epigenetic biomarkers. Previously, the USPTO had issued Notices of Allowance to the Company for two related patents and the Company awaits Issue Notification for the second allowed patent.

It opened the trading session at $0.13, the shares rose to $0.21 and dropped to $0.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FOXO points out that the company has recorded -83.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, FOXO reached to a volume of 89238053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for FOXO stock

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1301, while it was recorded at 0.1154 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3568 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FOXO is now -40.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.79. Additionally, FOXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] managed to generate an average of -$3,284,655 per employee.FOXO Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.