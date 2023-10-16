Market cap of Ford Motor Co. [F] reaches 47.27B – now what?

Ford Motor Co. [NYSE: F] loss -1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $11.81 price per share at the time. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Gentherm Announces Dr. Ken Washington as New Independent Director.

Dr. Washington is the Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global healthcare technology company that provides device-based medical therapies and services. He was appointed to this position in June 2023, and he leads innovation and the expansion of technology platforms across Medtronic’s portfolio. Prior to joining Medtronic, Dr. Washington served as the Vice President of Software Engineering, Consumer Robotics for Amazon Lab126, a premier innovation hub and subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN). At Amazon Lab 126, Dr. Washington was responsible for all aspects of the profitability of Amazon’s consumer robotics business unit. Before Amazon Lab 126, he held varying positions at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), including serving as Chief Technology Officer. At Ford, he led the worldwide research organization, oversaw the development and implementation of Ford’s technology strategy and plans, oversaw the autonomous vehicle program, and played a key role in Ford’s expansion into emerging mobility opportunities. Dr. Washington worked at Lockheed Martin Corporation as Vice President of the Advanced Technology Center and its first Chief Privacy Officer. Dr. Washington also served for approximately 21 years in various roles at Sandia National Laboratories, including as Chief Information Officer.

Ford Motor Co. represents 4.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.27 billion with the latest information. F stock price has been found in the range of $11.80 to $12.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 49.26M shares, F reached a trading volume of 47061526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Co. [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $14.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ford Motor Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Co. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 8.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Co. [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for Ford Motor Co. [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.22, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 12.67 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Co. [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Co. [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.88. Ford Motor Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.25.

Return on Total Capital for F is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Co. [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 324.86. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Co. [F] managed to generate an average of -$11,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Ford Motor Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Co. [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Co. go to -1.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ford Motor Co. [F]

The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in F stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in F stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.