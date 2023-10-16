Market cap of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH] reaches 829.86M – now what?

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: EH] gained 10.09% or 1.86 points to close at $20.30 with a heavy trading volume of 9222071 shares. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 4:57 AM that EHang Successfully Obtains Type Certificate for EH216-S Passenger-Carrying UAV System Issued by Civil Aviation Administration of China.

CAAC Issued the EH216-S Type Certificate to EHang.

It opened the trading session at $25.55, the shares rose to $25.78 and dropped to $19.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EH points out that the company has recorded 85.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -511.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 815.27K shares, EH reached to a volume of 9222071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $3.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 102.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 92.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

Trading performance analysis for EH stock

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.48. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 22.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 410.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.18 for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.54, while it was recorded at 17.53 for the last single week of trading, and 13.78 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -699.61 and a Gross Margin at +42.36. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -740.62.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -79.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.01. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.74.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH]

The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.