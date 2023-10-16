Market cap of Dollar General Corp. [DG] reaches 24.40B – now what?

Dollar General Corp. [NYSE: DG] gained 9.16% on the last trading session, reaching $111.16 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Dollar General Corporation Board of Directors Appoints Todd Vasos as Chief Executive Officer.

Updates Financial Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) announced Todd Vasos, current Board member and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has been appointed CEO effective today. Vasos, who previously served as Dollar General’s CEO from June 2015 to November 2022, has agreed to return to lead the Company for the foreseeable future. He will remain a member of the Board of Directors, a role he has held since 2015. Vasos succeeds Jeff Owen, whose separation from the Company and resignation from its Board is effective today.

Dollar General Corp. represents 219.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.40 billion with the latest information. DG stock price has been found in the range of $108.74 to $112.378.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 12830066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar General Corp. [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $258.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Dollar General Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corp. is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 260.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for DG stock

Dollar General Corp. [DG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.76 for Dollar General Corp. [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.79, while it was recorded at 104.80 for the last single week of trading, and 186.80 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corp. [DG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corp. [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.23. Dollar General Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 15.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corp. [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 318.69. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 295.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar General Corp. [DG] managed to generate an average of $14,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 324.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Dollar General Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

Dollar General Corp. [DG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corp. go to -5.27%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dollar General Corp. [DG]

The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.