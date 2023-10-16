Market cap of Camber Energy Inc [CEI] reaches 44.26M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc [AMEX: CEI] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.42 at the close of the session, up 29.56%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Camber Energy Announces Agreement with U.K. Distributor for VKIN-Ozone Proprietary Waste Treatment System.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Simson-Maxwell Ltd. (“Simson-Maxwell”), a majority-owned subsidiary of Viking Energy Group, Inc., a company wholly-owned by Camber, entered into a Manufacturer’s Representative Agreement (“MRA”) with Planeteq Limited (“Planeteq”) pursuant to which Planeteq was appointed as the exclusive distributor of Viking Ozone Technology, LLC’s (“Viking Ozone”) proprietary ozone waste treatment systems in the United Kingdom.

Planeteq, a U.K.-based company that designs sustainable technology products to help businesses reduce waste and drive energy efficiency, is an approved vendor within the National Health Service Trust (NHS), which manages approximately 1,000 hospitals in the United Kingdom.

Camber Energy Inc stock is now -79.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.43 and lowest of $0.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.74, which means current price is +105.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 19334103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc [CEI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEI stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.16.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.76. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 20.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Camber Energy Inc [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4034, while it was recorded at 0.3589 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1335 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -733.79 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. Camber Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18039.52.

Additionally, CEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Camber Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc [CEI]

