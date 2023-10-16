Market Analysts see Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] falling to $1.25. Time to buy?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.47% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.49%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 7:01 AM that QL AG Announces Partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks to Develop Dairy Proteins.

QL AG, an innovative food technology solutions company, today announced a new collaboration to develop dairy proteins with Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity. QL AG will tap into Ginkgo’s extensive capabilities in strain engineering across multiple chassis organisms to support its goal of providing the market with high-quality nutritionally equivalent dairy proteins.

The dairy industry faces significant pressures as climate change continues to lead to a reduction in arable land and water. Across the world, supply chain disruptions are increasing input costs and consumers are seeking out more healthy, tasty, sustainable, and affordable food options and alternatives to animal agriculture. As a result, the alternative dairy market has grown by tens of billions of dollars in recent years. Yet, current dairy alternatives still fall short of consumer criteria on critical factors like taste and texture.

Over the last 12 months, DNA stock dropped by -41.75%. The one-year Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.71. The average equity rating for DNA stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.28 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 1.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.14M shares, DNA stock reached a trading volume of 12446377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $4.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8610, while it was recorded at 1.7120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6893 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.56 and a Gross Margin at +44.35. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -440.63.

Return on Total Capital for DNA is now -114.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.49. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.49 and a Current Ratio set at 7.49.

DNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc go to 38.50%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.