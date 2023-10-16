JP Morgan lifts Coca-Cola Co [KO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coca-Cola Co [NYSE: KO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.47%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM that Coca-Cola and AEG Expand Long-standing Partnership Across Iconic Sports and Live Entertainment Assets in New Multiyear, Renewal Agreement.

Partnership Includes the Launch of a First-of-its-Kind, Music-Driven “Coke Studio” at Crypto.com Arena and Continues Coke’s More Than Decade-Long Founding Partner Designation Across Crypto.com Arena, L.A. LIVE, Peacock Theater and Dignity Health Sports Park.

Coca-Cola North America and local bottling partner, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, have renewed a multiyear partnership with AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the new agreement between AEG and Coca-Cola strategically aligns the brands and will bring a brand new “Coke Studio” to Crypto.com Arena. As the first and only experiential space of its kind in the world, the new studio will offer visitors highly immersive fan experiences and music-driven activations all year long. The deal also continues Coca-Cola’s longstanding Founding Partner status at Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Peacock Theater, and Dignity Health Sports Park and makes Coca-Cola the exclusive soft drink partner of an increased number of leading AEG Presents music festivals including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, and Camp Flog Gnaw, among many others. As one of AEG’s longest-standing partners, Coca-Cola will remain the official beverage partner throughout the L.A. LIVE entertainment district and of the two-time Stanley-Cup Champions, the LA Kings.

Over the last 12 months, KO stock dropped by -4.08%. The one-year Coca-Cola Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.79. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $228.71 billion, with 4.33 billion shares outstanding and 4.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.06M shares, KO stock reached a trading volume of 14465681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coca-Cola Co [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $70.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Co is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

Coca-Cola Co [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.58 for Coca-Cola Co [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.12, while it was recorded at 53.26 for the last single week of trading, and 60.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coca-Cola Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coca-Cola Co [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.90 and a Gross Margin at +57.91. Coca-Cola Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Total Capital for KO is now 17.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coca-Cola Co [KO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.44. Additionally, KO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coca-Cola Co [KO] managed to generate an average of $115,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Coca-Cola Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

KO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Co go to 6.10%.

Coca-Cola Co [KO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.