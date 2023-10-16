Intel Corp. [INTC] Stock trading around $35.97 per share: What’s Next?

Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.61%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Intel to Report Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Intel Corporation today announced that it will report third-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, promptly after close of market. Intel will then hold an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PDT that day to discuss the results.

A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Intel’s Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and webcast replay will be available on the site.

Over the last 12 months, INTC stock rose by 42.01%. The one-year Intel Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.56. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $150.64 billion, with 4.19 billion shares outstanding and 4.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.62M shares, INTC stock reached a trading volume of 28381871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corp. [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $47.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Intel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corp. [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Intel Corp. [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.48, while it was recorded at 36.44 for the last single week of trading, and 31.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corp. Fundamentals:

Intel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

INTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corp. go to 7.82%.

Intel Corp. [INTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.