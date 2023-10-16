Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] is -97.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [NASDAQ: HUBC] closed the trading session at $0.44 on 10/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.35, while the highest price level was $0.4366. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:54 AM that HUB Security Appoints Key Executives to Leadership Team.

Tel-Aviv, Israel –News Direct– HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“HUB Security” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Mr.Noah Hershcoviz as Chief Strategy Officer and a member of the Company’s Board ofDirectors, effective immediately. Furthermore, the Company warmly welcomes Mr. ShaiSchiller, who will join the strategy team, commencing his role on the same date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -97.49 percent and weekly performance of 85.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, HUBC reached to a volume of 9808381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

HUBC stock trade performance evaluation

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.52. With this latest performance, HUBC shares gained by 45.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3687, while it was recorded at 0.4761 for the last single week of trading.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.