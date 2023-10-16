Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Is Currently -1.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] traded at a low on 10/13/23, posting a -1.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.42. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Grab Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Q2 2023 Revenue grew 77% year-over-year to $567 million1.

Q2 2023 Loss for the period improved by 74% year-over-year to $148 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23470822 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grab Holdings Limited stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for GRAB stock reached $13.20 billion, with 3.74 billion shares outstanding and 1.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.82M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 23470822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has GRAB stock performed recently?

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.81 and a Current Ratio set at 4.85.

Insider trade positions for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GRAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GRAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.