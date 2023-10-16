Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Macy’s Inc [M] – find out why.

Macy’s Inc [NYSE: M] slipped around -0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.57 at the close of the session, down -2.40%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM that JLo Beauty Launches at Macy’s with Jennifer’s Ageless Beauty Secrets.

Beginning today, JLo Beauty debuts at Macy’s with an assortment of skincare, beauty and bodycare products that work hard, feel good and make a difference.

Today, Macy’s launches JLo Beauty with the brand’s assortment of skincare, beauty and bodycare products, inspiring all women to be their everyday superstar. JLo Beauty products feature luxurious, high-performing formulas with immediately visible and long-lasting results with prices ranging from $15 to $105. The full assortment including fan favorites like That JLo Glow Serum, Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm and more are available to shop on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide.

Macy’s Inc stock is now -48.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. M Stock saw the intraday high of $10.83 and lowest of $10.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.12, which means current price is +0.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.87M shares, M reached a trading volume of 8859421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.27.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.24 for Macy’s Inc [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.45, while it was recorded at 10.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.79 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.19. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc [M] managed to generate an average of $12,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Macy’s Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc [M]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc go to -9.67%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc [M]

The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in M stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.