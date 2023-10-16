Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] fell -53.60% so far this year. What now?

Fuelcell Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FCEL] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.29 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that FuelCell Energy Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted).

Fuelcell Energy Inc stock is now -53.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FCEL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.32 and lowest of $1.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.36, which means current price is +14.16% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.92M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 10172044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $2.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fuelcell Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuelcell Energy Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has FCEL stock performed recently?

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4281, while it was recorded at 1.2980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3696 for the last 200 days.

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fuelcell Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.27 and a Current Ratio set at 8.72.

Earnings analysis for Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuelcell Energy Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]

The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FCEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FCEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.