For Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] slipped around -0.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.00 at the close of the session, down -3.23%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Weave Partners with Affirm to Expand Payment Options for Patients.

New partnership integrates Affirm’s pay-over-time options with Weave’s patient experience platform.

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced a new partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Now available to thousands of Weave’s customers, this collaboration provides flexible payment options for eligible patients, making it easier for them to access and afford the care they need.

Affirm Holdings Inc stock is now 86.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AFRM Stock saw the intraday high of $18.79 and lowest of $17.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.63, which means current price is +104.55% above from all time high which was touched on 09/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.61M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 10967286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $16.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -23.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 19.04 for the last single week of trading, and 14.85 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.81 and a Gross Margin at +83.79. Affirm Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03.

Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.