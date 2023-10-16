Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] gain 3.77% so far this year. What now?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] closed the trading session at $34.10 on 10/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.95, while the highest price level was $35.43. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Delta Air Lines Announces September Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Record September quarter revenue with earnings growth of over 30 percent year-over-year.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Expect full year adjusted revenue growth of 20 percent over 2022 with a double-digit operating margin.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.77 percent and weekly performance of -7.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, DAL reached to a volume of 14411639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $60.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

DAL stock trade performance evaluation

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.25 for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.17, while it was recorded at 35.27 for the last single week of trading, and 38.89 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 465.06. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $13,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. go to 32.62%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.