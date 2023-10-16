Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Stock trading around $2.50 per share: What’s Next?

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.59 during the day while it closed the day at $2.50. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aoife McGrath, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through November 16, 2023.

Coeur Mining Inc stock has also gained 13.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CDE stock has declined by -18.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.57% and lost -25.60% year-on date.

The market cap for CDE stock reached $882.90 million, with 353.16 million shares outstanding and 347.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 12436589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

CDE stock trade performance evaluation

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.64. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.44 and a Gross Margin at +0.31. Coeur Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.26.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.02. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$37,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]: Institutional Ownership

