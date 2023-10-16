Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] gain 12.87% so far this year. What now?

Cisco Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.60%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Cisco announces Sovereign Controls for Webex European Customers Together with Eviden and Deutsche Telekom.

Cisco Webex to deliver sovereign controls for European customers, together with Deutsche Telekom and Eviden, an Atos business.

Over the last 12 months, CSCO stock rose by 36.92%. The one-year Cisco Systems, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.52. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $218.03 billion, with 4.07 billion shares outstanding and 4.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.88M shares, CSCO stock reached a trading volume of 14412962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $58.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems, Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.81 for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.79, while it was recorded at 53.81 for the last single week of trading, and 50.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cisco Systems, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.25 and a Gross Margin at +62.91. Cisco Systems, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.88.

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CSCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc. go to 6.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $145.18 billion, or None% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.