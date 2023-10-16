Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA] moved down -15.28: Why It’s Important

Cassava Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: SAVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.04%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM that Statement by Cassava Sciences Regarding an Internal CUNY Report Leaked to the Press.

CUNY’s report makes no findings of data manipulation.

The “egregious misconduct” cited in the report relates to internal record-keeping failures at CUNY.

Over the last 12 months, SAVA stock dropped by -58.56%. The one-year Cassava Sciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.73. The average equity rating for SAVA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $623.67 million, with 41.74 million shares outstanding and 39.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 849.90K shares, SAVA stock reached a trading volume of 8644709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $112.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc is set at 1.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

SAVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.04. With this latest performance, SAVA shares dropped by -24.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.74 for Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 17.78 for the last single week of trading, and 23.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cassava Sciences Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -33.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$2,932,538 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.75 and a Current Ratio set at 9.75.

Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately %. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.