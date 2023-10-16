Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain 52.11% so far this year. What now?

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $12.26 on 10/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.15, while the highest price level was $12.52. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 6:08 PM that Holland America Line’s ‘Explore with More’ Offer Adds Air Credit, Bonus Shore Excursion Credit and Kids Sail Free on Select Cruises.

Eligible cruises and Alaska Cruisetours include spring through fall 2024 departures to Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

– With the demand for summer travel expected to be high in 2024, Holland America Line is encouraging cruisers to start planning now with an “Explore with More” offer that includes an air credit, shore excursion credit and kids cruising free. Running from Oct. 13 to Nov. 15, 2023, the promotion is available on Have it All cruise package fares for select departures from April through October 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.11 percent and weekly performance of -7.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.91M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 25942317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $12.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corp. [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.54. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -21.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.76 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.09, while it was recorded at 12.62 for the last single week of trading, and 12.82 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corp. [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corp. [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.