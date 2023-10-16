Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] Stock trading around $2.88 per share: What’s Next?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [NYSE: BBD] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.88 at the close of the session, up 1.05%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stock is now 6.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.935 and lowest of $2.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.78, which means current price is +23.08% above from all time high which was touched on 06/21/23.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.53M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 20100864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.23.

How has BBD stock performed recently?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Earnings analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]

The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.