Athersys Inc [ATHX] Is Currently -13.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Athersys Inc [NASDAQ: ATHX] loss -13.61% or -0.02 points to close at $0.10 with a heavy trading volume of 10788672 shares. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Athersys Reports Interim Analysis Results of MASTERS-2 Clinical Study with MultiStem in Ischemic Stroke, Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Global ARDS License with Healios.

The MOU includes $1.5M to $4.5M near term payments plus up to $150M in milestones.

Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX), a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem® (invimestrocel) for critical care indications, announces that the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has completed a pre-planned interim analysis of the Company’s ongoing Phase 3 MASTERS-2 pivotal clinical trial evaluating MultiStem® for the treatment of acute moderate-to-severe ischemic stroke, and concluded that the current sample size of 300 patients is insufficiently powered to achieve the primary endpoint of mRS Shift analysis at Day 365. There were no safety issues identified. Because the sample size required to achieve statistical significance is considerably larger, Athersys intends to conduct additional data analysis with independent statisticians. The Company plans to pause enrollment of new patients while this analysis is being conducted.

It opened the trading session at $0.11, the shares rose to $0.13 and dropped to $0.1015, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATHX points out that the company has recorded -89.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 9.09% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, ATHX reached to a volume of 10788672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Athersys Inc [ATHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.42.

Trading performance analysis for ATHX stock

Athersys Inc [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.98. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -76.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.68 for Athersys Inc [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3816, while it was recorded at 0.1563 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9181 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc [ATHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1436.79 and a Gross Margin at +82.72. Athersys Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1362.14.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -1,395.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,574.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$3,022,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Athersys Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.09 and a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Athersys Inc [ATHX]

