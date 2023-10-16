AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] Revenue clocked in at $4.26 billion, down -73.55% YTD: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] closed the trading session at $9.50 on 10/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.34, while the highest price level was $10.835. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film Crosses $100 Million in Global Advance Ticket Sales Revenue More Than a Week Before the Movie Debuts at More Than 8,500 Theatres in 100 Countries Worldwide on Friday, October 13.

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will become a global theatrical event starting in most countries at 6 p.m. local time on October 13.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

AMC Theatres Distribution and its sub-distribution partners Variance Films, Trafalgar Releasing, Cinepolis and Cineplex have reached agreements with movie theatre operators representing more than 8,500 movie theatres globally in 100 countries to show this film.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.55 percent and weekly performance of 2.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -75.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.82M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 31148997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $18.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.14 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.09, while it was recorded at 10.13 for the last single week of trading, and 42.14 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.