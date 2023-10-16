Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Is Currently -3.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] loss -3.40% or -3.7 points to close at $105.09 with a heavy trading volume of 52848489 shares. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AMD to Acquire Open-Source AI Software Expert Nod.ai.

— Nod.ai to accelerate deployment of optimized AI solutions on AMD high-performance platforms and bolster AMD open-source software strategy ꟷ.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

It opened the trading session at $108.65, the shares rose to $108.97 and dropped to $104.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMD points out that the company has recorded 14.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 60.03M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 52848489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $143.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 90.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.58.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.61, while it was recorded at 107.63 for the last single week of trading, and 97.90 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $52,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 8.96%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.