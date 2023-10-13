why Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.50

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] loss -8.33% on the last trading session, reaching $4.95 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Hawaiian Holdings Announces 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. (“Hawaiian”), plans to report its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. An investor conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EDT (10:30 a.m. HST) that day.

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast accessible in the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian’s website at HawaiianAirlines.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the call will be archived for 90 days on Hawaiian’s website.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. represents 51.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $255.57 million with the latest information. HA stock price has been found in the range of $4.88 to $5.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, HA reached a trading volume of 2915592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HA shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HA stock is a recommendation set at 3.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.73.

Trading performance analysis for HA stock

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, HA shares dropped by -35.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.15 for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.92, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 9.39 for the last 200 days.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.24 and a Gross Margin at +3.25. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.09.

Return on Total Capital for HA is now -6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 647.63. Additionally, HA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 602.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] managed to generate an average of -$33,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]

