why F.N.B. Corp. [FNB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.25

F.N.B. Corp. [NYSE: FNB] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $10.97 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM that F.N.B. Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Report and Conference Call.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr., and Chief Credit Officer, Gary L. Guerrieri, plan to host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10182862/fa84ef834e. Callers who pre-register will be provided a conference passcode and unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

F.N.B. Corp. represents 360.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.94 billion with the latest information. FNB stock price has been found in the range of $10.83 to $11.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 3844476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corp. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.39.

Trading performance analysis for FNB stock

F.N.B. Corp. [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.81 for F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 10.92 for the last single week of trading, and 12.09 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corp. [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.60. F.N.B. Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now 7.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corp. [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.59. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corp. [FNB] managed to generate an average of $109,258 per employee.F.N.B. Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]

The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.