why Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.40

Ecopetrol SA ADR [NYSE: EC] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.97 during the day while it closed the day at $11.90. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM that Ecopetrol Group presents its third specialized report on climate change management following the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) reports that it has published its third TCFD report as of December 31, 2022, which highlights progress in strengthening climate-related risk and opportunity management processes through discussions on Governance, Strategy, Risks and Metrics and Targets.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The disclosure of this third report is in line with international best practices, in which the recommendations issued by the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) are adopted as part of its disclosure policies.

Ecopetrol SA ADR stock has also gained 11.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EC stock has inclined by 13.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.82% and gained 16.74% year-on date.

The market cap for EC stock reached $24.46 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 2.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, EC reached a trading volume of 2554084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EC shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EC stock is a recommendation set at 3.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ecopetrol SA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecopetrol SA ADR is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for EC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

EC stock trade performance evaluation

Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, EC shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.82 for the last 200 days.

Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.18. Ecopetrol SA ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.35.

Return on Total Capital for EC is now 12.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.64. Additionally, EC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] managed to generate an average of $1,671,945,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Ecopetrol SA ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecopetrol SA ADR go to -5.50%.

Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.