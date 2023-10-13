why Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.00

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CERE] gained 1.67% on the last trading session, reaching $23.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM that Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $450 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated is also acting as a book-running manager for the offering. Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc represents 156.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.65 billion with the latest information. CERE stock price has been found in the range of $22.94 to $24.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 707.57K shares, CERE reached a trading volume of 5731845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERE shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERE stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is set at 1.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68.

Trading performance analysis for CERE stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, CERE shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.17, while it was recorded at 22.32 for the last single week of trading, and 28.08 for the last 200 days.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CERE is now -46.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.90. Additionally, CERE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE] managed to generate an average of -$1,179,567 per employee.Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.47 and a Current Ratio set at 11.47.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE]

