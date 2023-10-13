why Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $60.00

Blue Star Foods Corp [NASDAQ: BSFC] price surged by 2.56 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Blue Star Foods Repays Convertible Note.

John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, “The Lind Partners has been a great financial partner that provided growth capital when we needed it to buy additional inventory and strengthen our balance sheet. With the largest Lind convertible note retired, Blue Star can use its operational cash flow to further advance on its SoftShell crab RAS farm new site in Beaufort, South Carolina”.

A sum of 3375992 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 958.18K shares. Blue Star Foods Corp shares reached a high of $0.2659 and dropped to a low of $0.19 until finishing in the latest session at $0.20.

The one-year BSFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.67. The average equity rating for BSFC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

BSFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -49.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.14 for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5296, while it was recorded at 0.1959 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7198 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Star Foods Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.56 and a Gross Margin at -9.68. Blue Star Foods Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.35.

Return on Total Capital for BSFC is now -63.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -318.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.17. Additionally, BSFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] managed to generate an average of -$376,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Blue Star Foods Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BSFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BSFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BSFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.