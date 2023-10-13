why Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.50

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: APVO] traded at a high on 10/12/23, posting a 19.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Aptevo Therapeutics Reports 2Q23 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update.

Positive Duration of Remission Data Adds to Growing Body of Clinical Evidence Supporting APVO436 for the Treatment of AML.

APVO436 Poised for Phase 2 Trial Initiation Later in 2H23.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8792944 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc stands at 22.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.35%.

The market cap for APVO stock reached $4.38 million, with 11.52 million shares outstanding and 11.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 338.45K shares, APVO reached a trading volume of 8792944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APVO shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

How has APVO stock performed recently?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.87. With this latest performance, APVO shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3936, while it was recorded at 0.3285 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4567 for the last 200 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -919.75 and a Gross Margin at +71.07. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +225.24.

Return on Total Capital for APVO is now -75.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.49. Additionally, APVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO] managed to generate an average of $155,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Aptevo Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.28.

Insider trade positions for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]

The top three institutional holders of APVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.