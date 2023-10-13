why Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.38

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAM] jumped around 0.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.67 at the close of the session, up 7.38%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ambrx to Host KOL Event Discussing ARX517 Data Presented at ESMO Congress 2023.

In-person event and virtual webcast to be held on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:00pm CEST / 2:00pm ET.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock is now 502.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMAM Stock saw the intraday high of $14.92 and lowest of $13.0242 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.86, which means current price is +967.97% above from all time high which was touched on 07/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 398.48K shares, AMAM reached a trading volume of 2621201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAM shares is $23.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

How has AMAM stock performed recently?

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.96. With this latest performance, AMAM shares gained by 22.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1142.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 12.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.91 and a Gross Margin at +94.55. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.06.

Return on Total Capital for AMAM is now -42.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.00. Additionally, AMAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] managed to generate an average of -$243,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.28 and a Current Ratio set at 13.28.

Earnings analysis for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. go to 21.70%.

Insider trade positions for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]

