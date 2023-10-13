Wall Street Analyst Upgrade D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. What else is Wall St. saying

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -5.82% on the last trading session, reaching $102.35 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2023 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-end Earnings on November 7, 2023.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 235357. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 49117. The teleconference replay will be available through November 14, 2023. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through January 31, 2024.

D.R. Horton Inc. represents 343.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.63 billion with the latest information. DHI stock price has been found in the range of $101.69 to $107.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 3817408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $146.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -10.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.76, while it was recorded at 105.73 for the last single week of trading, and 107.68 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

D.R. Horton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 8.21.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -5.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.