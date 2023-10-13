Wall Street Analyst Downgrade LL Flooring Holdings Inc [LL]. What else is Wall St. saying

LL Flooring Holdings Inc [NYSE: LL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 36.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.99%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM that LL Flooring Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Proposal from Live Ventures Incorporated.

No Shareholder Action Required at this Time.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (“LL Flooring” or “Company”) (NYSE: LL) today confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Live Ventures Incorporated (“Live Ventures”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company for $5.85 per share in cash.

Over the last 12 months, LL stock dropped by -46.67%. The one-year LL Flooring Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.33. The average equity rating for LL stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.88 million, with 28.70 million shares outstanding and 26.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 422.59K shares, LL stock reached a trading volume of 25300275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LL Flooring Holdings Inc [LL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LL shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LL stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for LL Flooring Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LL Flooring Holdings Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

LL Stock Performance Analysis:

LL Flooring Holdings Inc [LL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.99. With this latest performance, LL shares gained by 40.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.07 for LL Flooring Holdings Inc [LL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LL Flooring Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LL Flooring Holdings Inc [LL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.12. LL Flooring Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.09.

Return on Total Capital for LL is now -0.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LL Flooring Holdings Inc [LL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.32. Additionally, LL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LL Flooring Holdings Inc [LL] managed to generate an average of -$5,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 338.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.LL Flooring Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

LL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LL Flooring Holdings Inc go to 30.00%.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc [LL] Institutonal Ownership Details

