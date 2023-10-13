Vmware Inc. [VMW] Revenue clocked in at $13.61 billion, up 45.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Vmware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] closed the trading session at $178.71 on 10/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $172.10, while the highest price level was $180.367. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM that VMware Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN for the Sixth Year in a Row.

Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN—marking it the sixth consecutive year VMware has been named a Leader in the report.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.58 percent and weekly performance of 7.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, VMW reached to a volume of 5954272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vmware Inc. [VMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $161.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Vmware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vmware Inc. is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

VMW stock trade performance evaluation

Vmware Inc. [VMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, VMW shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.78 for Vmware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.89, while it was recorded at 171.36 for the last single week of trading, and 137.95 for the last 200 days.

Vmware Inc. [VMW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vmware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.21 and a Gross Margin at +80.88. Vmware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 15.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vmware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 748.17. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 673.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vmware Inc. [VMW] managed to generate an average of $34,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Vmware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vmware Inc. [VMW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vmware Inc. go to 10.84%.

Vmware Inc. [VMW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VMW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VMW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.