Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] is 17.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Viking Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VKTX] price surged by 1.65 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Viking Therapeutics to Highlight Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist VK2735 in Oral Presentation at ObesityWeek 2023.

Presentation to Highlight VK2735’s Preliminary Safety, Tolerability, and PharmacodynamicEffects in Healthy Volunteers.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that data from the company’s Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial of VK2735 will be highlighted as part of an oral presentation at ObesityWeek 2023, the annual meeting of The Obesity Society. VK2735 is a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors in development for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders such as obesity. ObesityWeek 2023 is being held October 14-17, 2023, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

A sum of 2499779 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.80M shares. Viking Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $11.13 and dropped to a low of $10.75 until finishing in the latest session at $11.09.

The one-year VKTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.13. The average equity rating for VKTX stock is currently 1.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

VKTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, VKTX shares dropped by -26.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 277.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 11.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viking Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -40.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$3,279,381 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.63 and a Current Ratio set at 29.63.

VKTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc go to 40.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VKTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VKTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.