Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] Is Currently -2.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Viavi Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: VIAV] loss -2.30% on the last trading session, reaching $8.08 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM that VIAVI Launches NITRO® Wireless, Delivering Cloud Intelligence and Automation to Accelerate 5G and 6G.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the availability of NITRO® Wireless, a portfolio of solutions enabling all participants in the ecosystem – equipment manufacturers, service providers, semiconductor companies, software developers and system integrators – to accelerate technology development by validating performance at each stage in intelligent, intuitive and automated ways. The company will showcase NITRO Wireless at events around the globe, including Futurecom (São Paulo), FYUZ (Madrid), Network X (Paris) and India Mobile Congress (New Delhi).

With 5G reaching a tipping point in terms of buildout and capabilities, leading service providers and their ecosystems are developing paths to 6G. Industrial applications such as large-scale private networks, smart cities and critical communications require higher throughput and lower latency to enable the real-time computing and communication of precise sensing, imaging and positioning data. The introduction of TeraHertz/Terabit/microsecond connectivity through the cloud, open networking in a multi-vendor environment, and AI/ML to automate network operation, all point to a fundamental re-architecting of the network, at the semiconductor, equipment, software and application levels. The resulting challenges of network performance, quality of service (QoS), security and energy consumption now need to be mitigated and simplified.

Viavi Solutions Inc represents 222.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.80 billion with the latest information. VIAV stock price has been found in the range of $8.02 to $8.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, VIAV reached a trading volume of 2337410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $11.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 28.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.41.

Trading performance analysis for VIAV stock

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, VIAV shares dropped by -17.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.53 for Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.96 and a Gross Margin at +56.97. Viavi Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.39.

Viavi Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.75.

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]

The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VIAV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VIAV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.