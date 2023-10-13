Viasat Inc. [VSAT] fell -46.92% so far this year. What now?

Viasat Inc. [NASDAQ: VSAT] surged by $1.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.35 during the day while it closed the day at $16.80. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Viasat Provides an Interim Update on VS-3 F1 Satellite Status and Anticipates Positive Free Cash Flow Earlier Than Planned.

Will not require replacement for ViaSat-3 F1.

Expects to achieve synergies from Inmarsat transaction earlier than planned.

Viasat Inc. stock has also gained 8.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSAT stock has declined by -44.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.21% and lost -46.92% year-on date.

The market cap for VSAT stock reached $2.08 billion, with 124.06 million shares outstanding and 96.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, VSAT reached a trading volume of 3637739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viasat Inc. [VSAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSAT shares is $47.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Viasat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viasat Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.14.

VSAT stock trade performance evaluation

Viasat Inc. [VSAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.53. With this latest performance, VSAT shares dropped by -26.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.92 for Viasat Inc. [VSAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 16.06 for the last single week of trading, and 33.01 for the last 200 days.

Viasat Inc. [VSAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viasat Inc. [VSAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.10 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Viasat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.51.

Return on Total Capital for VSAT is now -2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viasat Inc. [VSAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.77. Additionally, VSAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viasat Inc. [VSAT] managed to generate an average of -$31,997 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Viasat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viasat Inc. [VSAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viasat Inc. go to 16.60%.

Viasat Inc. [VSAT]: Institutional Ownership

