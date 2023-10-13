Versus Systems Inc [VS] is -32.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Versus Systems Inc [NASDAQ: VS] closed the trading session at $0.33 on 10/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.301, while the highest price level was $1.30. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Versus Systems Partners with Leading White-Label Food Retail Ecommerce Platform, eGrowcery, on AI-Powered Shopping Experiences.

Versus’ AI technology will be integrated into eGrowcery’s eCommerce platform, giving shoppers access to AI-generated recipes inspired by the contents of the shopper’s carts. The AI-powered recipe technology enhances eGrowcery’s suite of market-leading eCommerce tools, while extending Versus’ interactivity and AI portfolio into new verticals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.28 percent and weekly performance of 55.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 338.00K shares, VS reached to a volume of 173613154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Versus Systems Inc [VS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VS shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Versus Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

VS stock trade performance evaluation

Versus Systems Inc [VS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.98. With this latest performance, VS shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Versus Systems Inc [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2927, while it was recorded at 0.2391 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5406 for the last 200 days.

Versus Systems Inc [VS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1238.38. Versus Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1769.82.

Return on Total Capital for VS is now -106.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Versus Systems Inc [VS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.04. Additionally, VS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Versus Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Versus Systems Inc [VS]: Institutional Ownership

