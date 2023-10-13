UBS lifts Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Butterfly Network Inc [NYSE: BFLY] loss -13.87% on the last trading session, reaching $0.89 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ThinkSono Joins Butterfly Garden to Deploy ThinkSono AI on Butterfly’s Imaging Platform.

ThinkSono enters Butterfly Garden, leveraging Butterfly Network’s software development kit (SDK) to build and deploy ThinkSono AI that will be compatible with Butterfly’s leading imaging platform.

ThinkSono Ltd (“ThinkSono”) a leading Ultrasound AI company, today announced it has joined Butterfly Garden, an artificial intelligence (AI) Marketplace launched by Butterfly Network, Inc, (“Butterfly”) (NYSE:BFLY) a digital health company transforming care through the power of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software.

Butterfly Network Inc represents 174.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $183.30 million with the latest information. BFLY stock price has been found in the range of $0.85 to $1.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, BFLY reached a trading volume of 5553336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for BFLY stock

Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.18. With this latest performance, BFLY shares dropped by -49.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.24 for Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5937, while it was recorded at 1.0274 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1211 for the last 200 days.

Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -260.57 and a Gross Margin at +53.77. Butterfly Network Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -229.90.

Return on Total Capital for BFLY is now -45.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, BFLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] managed to generate an average of -$511,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Butterfly Network Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.25 and a Current Ratio set at 6.37.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]

The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BFLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BFLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.