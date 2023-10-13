Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT] fell -90.66% so far this year. What now?

Toughbuilt Industries Inc [NASDAQ: TBLT] traded at a high on 10/12/23, posting a 8.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.22. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ToughBuilt Industries Announces Distribution of Series H Preferred Stock to Holders of its Common Stock.

All shares of Series H Preferred Stock that are not present in person or by proxy at the meeting of stockholders held to vote on the above described proposals as of immediately prior to the opening of the polls at such meeting will automatically be redeemed by the Company. Any outstanding shares of Series H Preferred Stock that have not been so redeemed will be redeemed if such redemption is ordered by ToughBuilt’s Board of Directors or automatically upon the approval by ToughBuilt’s stockholders of the above described proposals.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3999469 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toughbuilt Industries Inc stands at 13.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.43%.

The market cap for TBLT stock reached $7.36 million, with 33.70 million shares outstanding and 32.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 749.99K shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 3999469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toughbuilt Industries Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has TBLT stock performed recently?

Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.72. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2489, while it was recorded at 0.2027 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9889 for the last 200 days.

Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.88 and a Gross Margin at +29.53. Toughbuilt Industries Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.25.

Return on Total Capital for TBLT is now -112.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.21. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$151,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Toughbuilt Industries Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Insider trade positions for Toughbuilt Industries Inc [TBLT]

The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TBLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TBLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.