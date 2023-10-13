Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX] fell -85.19% so far this year. What now?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TENX] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.33 at the close of the session, up 18.24%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM that TENX: Second Quarter Results.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc stock is now -85.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TENX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3722 and lowest of $0.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.30, which means current price is +32.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 489.50K shares, TENX reached a trading volume of 3345025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has TENX stock performed recently?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.57. With this latest performance, TENX shares gained by 16.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3113, while it was recorded at 0.2862 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6656 for the last 200 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TENX is now -323.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -369.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -385.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -235.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.12. Additionally, TENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX] managed to generate an average of -$1,578,271 per employee.Tenax Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.04 and a Current Ratio set at 17.04.

Insider trade positions for Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]

The top three institutional holders of TENX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TENX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TENX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.