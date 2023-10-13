Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] moved up 49.50: Why It’s Important

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] jumped around 0.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.54 at the close of the session, up 49.50%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Tantech Secures Major Contract to Supply 50 Midibuses to Malaysia.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”) announced that its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd., has signed a sales contract to provide midibuses to Malaysia. This is the Company’s largest order from Malaysia and marks a significant stride toward enhancing public transit options and addressing the growing transportation needs in the region.

This order includes 50 midibuses; each midibus measures 6 meters long and features 18 seats, with steering wheel on the right and equipped with MP5 system. In compliance with Euro 3 emission standards, the midibuses are powered by DK5 diesel engine. These midibuses are known for their versatility, efficiency, and environmentally friendly features. They are designed to accommodate both urban and suburban routes, catering to the diverse needs of Malaysia’s residents and visitors. With a focus on passenger comfort and safety, the midibuses feature ergonomic seating, state-of-the-art entertainment options, and enhanced accessibility features, and playing an important role in advancing Malaysia’s public transportation infrastructure by ensuring a comfortable, reliable, and inclusive commuting experience for all passengers.

Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is now -28.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TANH Stock saw the intraday high of $1.85 and lowest of $1.1201 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.97, which means current price is +85.77% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 33.78K shares, TANH reached a trading volume of 3180935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.72.

How has TANH stock performed recently?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.42. With this latest performance, TANH shares dropped by -10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8005, while it was recorded at 1.0884 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3607 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.55 and a Gross Margin at +18.85. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.28. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of $59,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.72 and a Current Ratio set at 7.88.

Insider trade positions for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]

The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TANH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TANH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.