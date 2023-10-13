Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] moved down -11.86: Why It’s Important

Tango Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TNGX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -35.05%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Tango Therapeutics to Highlight Preclinical Data on Precision Oncology Pipeline at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

Over the last 12 months, TNGX stock rose by 79.31%. The one-year Tango Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.68. The average equity rating for TNGX stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $793.57 million, with 88.18 million shares outstanding and 53.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, TNGX stock reached a trading volume of 2839176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNGX shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Tango Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tango Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

TNGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.05. With this latest performance, TNGX shares dropped by -2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tango Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -446.79 and a Gross Margin at +83.80. Tango Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -435.14.

Return on Total Capital for TNGX is now -34.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.49. Additionally, TNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] managed to generate an average of -$983,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Tango Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.98 and a Current Ratio set at 5.98.

Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TNGX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TNGX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.