Sysco Corp. [SYY] is -18.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sysco Corp. [NYSE: SYY] traded at a low on 10/12/23, posting a -2.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $62.69. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Sysco Breaks Ground on New Facility in Mesa, Arizona.

$102 Million Investment Will Bring 257 New Jobs and a 353,600 Square Foot Facility to the Community.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3358529 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sysco Corp. stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.78%.

The market cap for SYY stock reached $31.61 billion, with 505.11 million shares outstanding and 503.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 3358529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sysco Corp. [SYY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $85.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sysco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corp. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

How has SYY stock performed recently?

Sysco Corp. [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.40 for Sysco Corp. [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.18, while it was recorded at 63.48 for the last single week of trading, and 73.77 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corp. [SYY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corp. [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Sysco Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.32.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 24.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 104.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corp. [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.90. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 547.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.40.Sysco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Sysco Corp. [SYY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corp. go to 12.55%.

Insider trade positions for Sysco Corp. [SYY]

The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SYY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.