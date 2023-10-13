State Street Corp. [STT] Revenue clocked in at $15.65 billion, down -17.38% YTD: What’s Next?

State Street Corp. [NYSE: STT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.28%. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that State Street to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference in Boston on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11:20 am ET.

An audio webcast will be accessible on the home page of State Street’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.statestreet.com/. A recorded replay will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day, for approximately ninety days following the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, STT stock rose by 5.39%. The one-year State Street Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.97. The average equity rating for STT stock is currently 2.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.42 billion, with 349.02 million shares outstanding and 316.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, STT stock reached a trading volume of 2688515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on State Street Corp. [STT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $82.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for State Street Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corp. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for STT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.74.

STT Stock Performance Analysis:

State Street Corp. [STT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, STT shares dropped by -10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for State Street Corp. [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.88, while it was recorded at 64.95 for the last single week of trading, and 75.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into State Street Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and State Street Corp. [STT] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.78. State Street Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.73.

Return on Total Capital for STT is now 7.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, State Street Corp. [STT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.03. Additionally, STT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, State Street Corp. [STT] managed to generate an average of $65,694 per employee.State Street Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.02.

STT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corp. go to 4.64%.

State Street Corp. [STT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.